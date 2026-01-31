Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 8.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 8.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 1816.90 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 8.69% to Rs 343.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 315.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 1816.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1583.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1816.901583.19 15 OPM %20.9222.81 -PBDT471.14439.97 7 PBT440.15411.97 7 NP343.29315.85 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Darjeeling Ropeway Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Darjeeling Ropeway Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Manraj Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Manraj Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Steel consolidated net profit declines 79.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Steel consolidated net profit declines 79.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 2.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 2.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedUN Funding CrisisWho is Kevin WarshGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance