Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 8.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 1816.90 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 8.69% to Rs 343.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 315.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 1816.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1583.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1816.901583.1920.9222.81471.14439.97440.15411.97343.29315.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News