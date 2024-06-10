Business Standard
Fitch Ratings revises credit rating of UPL subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Fitch Ratings (Fitch) on 06 June 2024 has revised the credit rating of UPL Corporation, wholly owned subsidiary of UPL.
Fitch has downgraded UPL Corporation's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB', from 'BB+'. The Outlook is Negative.
Fitch has also downgraded UPL Corp's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on the senior unsecured notes to 'BB', from 'BB+'. The senior unsecured notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

