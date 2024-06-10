JBM Electric Vehicles signs agreement with MUON India

For deployment of over 2,000 electric buses

Under this agreement, JBM intends to deploy over 2,000 electric buses (9 mtr, 12 mtr & other variants) with MUON's, over the next couple of years.

Based on the agreement, JBM had received an initial order for 43 buses in April, 2024 and started to deliver the buses within just 1 month from the date of the order. Moreover, the company has successfully able to complete the delivery by 10 June 2024.

JBM Electric Vehicles, a subsidiary of JBM Auto (JBM) has signed an agreement with MUON India, a Macquarie Group company. Macquarie Group has launched an EV financing platform for India called 'Vertelo' which will offer Financing, Fleet Management and Charging Infrastructure Solutions.