Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.40% to Rs 36.57 croreNet Loss of Flex Foods reported to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 65.40% to Rs 36.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales36.5722.11 65 OPM %-23.90-8.19 -PBDT-14.87-5.12 -190 PBT-19.07-9.34 -104 NP-14.12-6.89 -105
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content