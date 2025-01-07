Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FM Nirmala Sitharaman concludes month-long stakeholder consultations for FY'26 Budget

FM Nirmala Sitharaman concludes month-long stakeholder consultations for FY'26 Budget

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday concluded month-long consultations with various stakeholders, including representatives of the industry and social sectors, as part of the budget preparation exercise. The consultations started on December 6, 2024, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. "In the course of the in-person consultations, more than 100 invitees across 9 stakeholder groups, including experts and representatives from farmer associations & agriculture economists; trade unions; education & health sector; MSME; trade & services; industry; economists; financial sector & capital markets; as well as, infrastructure, energy and urban sector, participated in the meetings," it said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's auto retails grow 9% Y-o-Y in CY2024; reports FADA

India's auto retails grow 9% Y-o-Y in CY2024; reports FADA

GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹22,000 crore

GOI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹22,000 crore

L&T bags 'large' order for Power Transmission & Distribution biz

L&T bags 'large' order for Power Transmission & Distribution biz

NESCO jumps on emerging as highest bidder for Bengaluru-Chennai expressway corridor

NESCO jumps on emerging as highest bidder for Bengaluru-Chennai expressway corridor

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in December

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in December

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPONepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon