Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T bags 'large' order for Power Transmission & Distribution biz

L&T bags 'large' order for Power Transmission & Distribution biz

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

The EPC major announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has bagged large orders in India and the Middle East.

As per Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) classification, the value of the large contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The company won an order to implement an advanced distribution management system in West Bengal. This technology makes power distribution smarter by combining outage management system and distribution management system functionalities. Through real-time monitoring and control of medium and low-voltage networks, the reliability of the network will be enhanced with quick isolation of faults and faster restoration.

 

Futher the firm received an order for a key 380kV substation in Saudi Arabia, which will facilitate evacuation of solar generation. Then, at a major city project in Kuwait, PT&D has won a 400kV substation order.

Lastly, in Dubai, PT&D has secured orders for establishing a set of EHV substations which includes a 400/132kV substation.

Also Read

HMPV, disease, illness, health

HMPV cases LIVE updates: Health ministry asks states to strengthen awareness, review testing

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers share rallies 5% post Q3 biz update, pares gains later

IPO

Standard Glass Lining IPO Day 2; NIIs lead charge with 30x oversubscription

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 78,200; Nifty at 23,700; Oil, health, pharma lead gains

Indian Army

Army engaged in rescuing 9 labourers trapped in Assam coal mine: Officials

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerfocused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The company reported a 5.36% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,395.29 crore in Q2 FY25 on a 20.64% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 61,554.58 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.40% to currently trade at Rs 3,617.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NESCO jumps on emerging as highest bidder for Bengaluru-Chennai expressway corridor

NESCO jumps on emerging as highest bidder for Bengaluru-Chennai expressway corridor

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in December

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in December

Hinduja Global appoints Anshuman Singh as CEO for UK Operations

Hinduja Global appoints Anshuman Singh as CEO for UK Operations

Indo Farm Equipment climbs on debut

Indo Farm Equipment climbs on debut

Goldiam International launches dedicated website for its lab-grown diamond brand

Goldiam International launches dedicated website for its lab-grown diamond brand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPONepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon