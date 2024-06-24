FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 92.99 points or 0.46% at 20418.87 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 6.49%), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 3.78%),Emami Ltd (up 3.46%),Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (up 3.04%),Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 2.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 2.04%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 1.83%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.81%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 1.72%), and Flair Writing Industries Ltd (up 1.49%).

On the other hand, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (down 2.38%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 2.05%), and Mishtann Foods Ltd (down 1.84%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 65.35 or 0.13% at 51871.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 72.58 points or 0.46% at 15595.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 114.35 points or 0.49% at 23386.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 312.83 points or 0.41% at 76897.07.

On BSE,1428 shares were trading in green, 1829 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

