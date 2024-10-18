Business Standard
FMCG shares slide

FMCG shares slide

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 99.78 points or 0.45% at 22271.16 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (down 3.74%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 2.16%),Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 2.08%),CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 1.85%),Emami Ltd (down 1.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 1.73%), VST Industries Ltd (down 1.62%), Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 1.57%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 1.51%), and Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.41%).

On the other hand, Doms Industries Ltd (up 8.03%), Manorama Industries Ltd (up 3.75%), and Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 1.86%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 122.87 or 0.22% at 56466.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 45.24 points or 0.27% at 16522.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.2 points or 0.48% at 24868.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 369.21 points or 0.46% at 81375.82.

On BSE,1799 shares were trading in green, 2058 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

