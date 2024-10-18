Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 773.06 points or 1.79% at 42364.48 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, LTIMindtree Ltd (down 6.68%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 6.57%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 6.56%),Infosys Ltd (down 4.63%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 3.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 3.01%), Onward Technologies Ltd (down 2.96%), eMudhra Ltd (down 2.81%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.07%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 1.63%).
On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (up 4.98%), Black Box Ltd (up 4.66%), and Wipro Ltd (up 4.01%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 122.87 or 0.22% at 56466.18.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 45.24 points or 0.27% at 16522.23.
The Nifty 50 index was up 118.2 points or 0.48% at 24868.05.
The BSE Sensex index was up 369.21 points or 0.46% at 81375.82.
On BSE,1799 shares were trading in green, 2058 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.
