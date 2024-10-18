Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.05% to Rs 94.54 croreNet profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) declined 23.08% to Rs 11.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.05% to Rs 94.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales94.54127.84 -26 OPM %13.3614.13 -PBDT16.2020.04 -19 PBT13.7817.91 -23 NP11.5314.99 -23
