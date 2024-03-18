Sensex (    %)
                             
FMCG stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 63.6 points or 0.33% at 19320.82 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 4.7%), Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 3.85%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 2.46%),Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (down 2.28%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 1.93%), HMA Agro Industries Ltd (down 1.81%), Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 1.8%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (down 1.64%), and Heritage Foods Ltd (down 1.43%).
On the other hand, Linc Ltd (up 7.71%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 6.19%), and Avanti Feeds Ltd (up 4.9%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.2 or 0.2% at 72789.63.
The Nifty 50 index was up 39.7 points or 0.18% at 22063.05.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 7.74 points or 0.02% at 42005.01.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 40.82 points or 0.31% at 12958.42.
On BSE,1970 shares were trading in green, 1877 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

