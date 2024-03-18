Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HUDCO board to mull fund raising plans on March 20

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) said that the board will meet on Wednesday, 20 March 2024, to consider a proposal to raise funds and also to increase the overall borrowing limit.
In a regulatory filing made late on Friday, the company said that a meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on 20 March 2024 to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At the same meeting, the board will consider raising of funds through issue of bonds/debentures, up to a maximum amount of Rs. 40,000 Crore during financial year 2024-25, depending upon actual funds requirement.
The board will also consider increasing the overall borrowing limit to Rs 1,50,000 crore from existing limit of Rs 1,00,000 crore, subject to the approval of same by shareholders.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is a policy institution that provides housing finance and non-commercial urban infrastructure financing. The company's key mission is to support the construction of affordable housing for lower-income households and the development of non-commercial urban infrastructure (including water supply, road and transport, power, commercial infrastructure). HUDCO conducts its business by balancing profitability with its social mandate.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 104.2% to Rs 519.23 crore on 17.6% increase in total income to Rs 2,022.98 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip slipped 3.27% to currently trade at Rs 182.05 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HUDCO gains after inking MoU with MSEDC

Financials shares gain

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Shriram Finance, UPL in focus after Nifty 50 rejig

NSE announces changes to key indices

India gears up for extensive Lok Sabha showdown in seven phases

J.Kumar infra bags project worth Rs 334 crore from NBCC

Nifty hovers above 22,050; Tata Steel spurts over 5%

Rane Holdings announces change in Chairman of Rane Group

Shriram Properties sells 70% inventory in Codename Ultimate, Bengaluru

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon