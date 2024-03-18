Sensex (    %)
                             
J.Kumar infra bags project worth Rs 334 crore from NBCC

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
J.Kumar Infraprojects said that it has received a letter of award (LOA) for a Delhi-based project worth Rs 334.25 crore from NBCC (India).
The project involves development of Hari Nagar Depot of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in Delhi at Hari Nagar, New Delhi, on EPC basis. The contract price will be adjusted prospectively for any increase / decrease in GST rate on works contract as notified by Government of India.
The project has to be executed within a period of 24 months.
J. Kumar Infraprojects operates as a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The Company focuses on the development of roads, flyovers, bridges, railway buildings, sports complexes and airport runways.
The company's standalone net profit grew by 16.3% to Rs 82.64 crore on 14.7% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,218.73 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.
The scrip shed 0.83% to currently trade at Rs 592.10 on the BSE.
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

