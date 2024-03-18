Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 254.46 points or 0.5% at 50304.68 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.48%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 1.22%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.11%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.85%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 3.26%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.81%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 1.15%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.2 or 0.2% at 72789.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.7 points or 0.18% at 22063.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 7.74 points or 0.02% at 42005.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 40.82 points or 0.31% at 12958.42.

On BSE,1970 shares were trading in green, 1877 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

