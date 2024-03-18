Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 254.96 points or 0.67% at 37671.8 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Coforge Ltd (down 7.01%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 4.99%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 3.31%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 3.04%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Onward Technologies Ltd (down 2.26%), Subex Ltd (down 2.15%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 1.93%), Control Print Ltd (down 1.69%), and Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 1.62%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 9.97%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 8.16%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 3.26%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.2 or 0.2% at 72789.63.
The Nifty 50 index was up 39.7 points or 0.18% at 22063.05.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 7.74 points or 0.02% at 42005.01.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 40.82 points or 0.31% at 12958.42.
On BSE,1970 shares were trading in green, 1877 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology shares fall

SEBI to launch optional T+0 settlement trial

Nifty above 22,100 level; auto shares advance

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Edge Higher

HUDCO board to mull fund raising plans on March 20

India gears up for extensive Lok Sabha showdown in seven phases

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon