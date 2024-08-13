Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 51.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.26% to Rs 247.28 croreNet profit of Foods & Inns declined 51.12% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.26% to Rs 247.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 288.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales247.28288.41 -14 OPM %10.6211.02 -PBDT16.1824.52 -34 PBT11.1120.32 -45 NP7.0114.34 -51
