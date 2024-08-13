Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit declines 86.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.64% to Rs 29.14 crore

Net profit of Parvati Sweetners and Power declined 86.96% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.64% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.1423.386.699.451.091.28-0.060.150.030.23