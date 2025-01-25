Business Standard

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 6.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 4.75% to Rs 57.41 crore

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts declined 6.42% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 57.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales57.4160.27 -5 OPM %23.2220.33 -PBDT13.6012.22 11 PBT10.029.39 7 NP7.447.95 -6

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

