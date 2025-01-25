Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PH Trading standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2024 quarter

PH Trading standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 5.09 crore

Net profit of PH Trading rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.090 0 OPM %2.750 -PBDT0.150.06 150 PBT0.150.06 150 NP0.110.06 83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 30.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 30.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 33.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 33.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 48.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 48.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon