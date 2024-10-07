Business Standard
Central Board of Direct Taxes forms an internal committee to oversee a comprehensive review of Income-tax Act

Central Board of Direct Taxes forms an internal committee to oversee a comprehensive review of Income-tax Act

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
In pursuance of the announcement in the Union Budget 2024-25 by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has formed an internal committee to oversee a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (Act). The goal is to make the Act concise, clear, and easy to understand, which will reduce disputes, litigation, and provide greater tax certainty to taxpayers.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

