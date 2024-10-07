Central Board of Direct Taxes forms an internal committee to oversee a comprehensive review of Income-tax Act

In pursuance of the announcement in the Union Budget 2024-25 by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has formed an internal committee to oversee a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (Act). The goal is to make the Act concise, clear, and easy to understand, which will reduce disputes, litigation, and provide greater tax certainty to taxpayers.
