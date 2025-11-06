Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arihant Foundations acquires land parcels in CBD, Chennai

Arihant Foundations acquires land parcels in CBD, Chennai

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

With estimated Gross Development Value of Rs 500 cr

Arihant Foundations & Housing has announced the acquisition of two premium land parcels in the Central Business District (CBD). Together, these acquisitions represent an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 500 crore.

Strategically located in Chennai's most sought-after CBD micro-markets, the two projects underscore Arihant's continued focus on premium real estate development. The first project, situated near Boat Club one of Chennai's most prestigious addresses is planned as a high end office development catering to discerning corporate occupiers. The second, located in Kilpauk, will comprise luxury residential apartments offering contemporary design, superior specifications, and world-class amenities. Together, these developments reinforce Arihant's positioning in the city's premium segment and its commitment to creating landmark assets that combine design excellence with exceptional connectivity.

 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

