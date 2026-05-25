Forex reserves dip around 9 billion

India's forex reserves fell USD 8.94 billion to USD 688.894 billion during the week ended May 15, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. The overall reserves had jumped by USD 6.295 billion to USD 696.988 billion during the week ended May 8. The kitty had hit an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year.

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