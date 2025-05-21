Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 2.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 2007.20 croreNet profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 2.89% to Rs 183.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 2007.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1785.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.28% to Rs 774.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.91% to Rs 7782.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6892.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2007.201785.88 12 7782.756892.92 13 OPM %21.7021.34 -20.4018.39 - PBDT392.35360.47 9 1481.991184.45 25 PBT290.12268.24 8 1096.38841.95 30 NP183.89178.73 3 774.21598.88 29
