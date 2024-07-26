Foseco India standalone net profit declines 33.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.36% to Rs 125.01 croreNet profit of Foseco India declined 33.12% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 125.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales125.01120.95 3 OPM %18.8315.10 -PBDT27.5323.88 15 PBT24.9721.83 14 NP18.5027.66 -33
