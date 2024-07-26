Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit declines 31.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.17% to Rs 361.01 croreNet profit of Chalet Hotels declined 31.57% to Rs 60.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 361.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 310.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales361.01310.77 16 OPM %38.8535.33 -PBDT116.6668.18 71 PBT77.7237.21 109 NP60.6788.66 -32
