Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit declines 31.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.17% to Rs 361.01 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels declined 31.57% to Rs 60.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.17% to Rs 361.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 310.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.