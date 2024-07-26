VST Industries standalone net profit declines 35.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 320.62 croreNet profit of VST Industries declined 35.99% to Rs 53.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 320.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 333.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales320.62333.13 -4 OPM %22.8631.62 -PBDT82.36117.42 -30 PBT72.28109.34 -34 NP53.5883.70 -36
