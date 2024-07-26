Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.78% to Rs 17.98 crore

Net Loss of Sharika Enterprises reported to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.78% to Rs 17.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.9813.05-11.23-26.74-2.32-1.93-2.48-2.01-2.48-2.41