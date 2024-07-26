Diamond Power Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 200.69% to Rs 223.86 croreNet profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 200.00% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 200.69% to Rs 223.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales223.8674.45 201 OPM %10.7815.31 -PBDT21.5210.24 110 PBT16.635.52 201 NP16.565.52 200
