Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 67.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 67.36% to Rs 881.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 526.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.31% to Rs 2297.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1489.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2297.881489.1360.6156.221080.44653.311058.60635.96881.89526.93