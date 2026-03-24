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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fractal secures CDP "B" rating for 3rd consecutive year

Fractal secures CDP "B" rating for 3rd consecutive year

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Fractal (www.fractal.ai) has secured a CDP B rating for the third consecutive year, underscoring robust climate action governance and emissions management in 2025.

CDP, recognized globally as a leading environmental emissions reporting platform, assessed more than 24,800 companies worldwide in 2024, underscoring the scale and scope of its benchmarking process. By measuring and disclosing greenhouse gas emissions, companies contribute to the comprehensive datasets on corporate climate action, enabling investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders to evaluate progress, risks, and opportunities. CDP scores also help organizations identify strengths and gaps in environmental management, guiding sustainability strategies.

A CDP rating of B reflects a coordinated management of climate-related impact, risks, and opportunities, along with providing demonstrated evidence of actions associated with good environmental management.

 

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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