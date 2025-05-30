Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Franklin Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Franklin Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Sales rise 405.92% to Rs 91.37 crore

Net loss of Franklin Industries reported to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 405.92% to Rs 91.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.69% to Rs 11.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 246.46% to Rs 175.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales91.3718.06 406 175.2450.58 246 OPM %-3.8325.19 -6.3721.69 - PBDT-3.464.85 PL 11.2111.35 -1 PBT-3.474.84 PL 11.1811.32 -1 NP-3.475.66 PL 11.1610.46 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

