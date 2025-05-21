Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit declines 59.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 48.48 crore

Net profit of Frog Cellsat declined 59.49% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 48.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.74% to Rs 23.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.09% to Rs 219.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales48.4844.50 9 219.39157.73 39 OPM %14.0316.92 -16.0812.94 - PBDT6.439.67 -34 37.1423.12 61 PBT5.778.46 -32 32.8420.01 64 NP2.997.38 -59 23.5515.52 52

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

