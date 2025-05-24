Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 164.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales decline 27.85% to Rs 466.08 crore

Net loss of Fusion Finance reported to Rs 164.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 132.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.85% to Rs 466.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 645.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1224.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 505.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 2319.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2316.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales466.08645.99 -28 2319.762316.73 0 OPM %1.7655.76 --14.0859.02 - PBDT-161.30174.49 PL -1121.34672.27 PL PBT-164.56171.71 PL -1133.01663.26 PL NP-164.56132.69 PL -1224.54505.29 PL

Divis Lab inks long-term global pharma deal

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY

Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 26.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

