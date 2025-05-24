Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 265.52 crore

Net loss of Exicom Tele-Systems reported to Rs 62.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 265.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 110.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 63.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.91% to Rs 867.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1019.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales265.52300.90 -12 867.611019.60 -15 OPM %-6.1913.20 --4.3110.99 - PBDT-27.9340.45 PL -49.37111.76 PL PBT-61.3935.13 PL -105.2793.21 PL NP-62.2827.47 PL -110.0363.92 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 23.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 23.44% in the March 2025 quarter

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 30.39% in the March 2025 quarter

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 30.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 25.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 25.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Birla Precision Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Birla Precision Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon