Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.53% to Rs 104.31 croreNet profit of Radiant Cash Management Services rose 16.08% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 104.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.91% to Rs 46.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 427.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 386.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales104.3198.84 6 427.15386.32 11 OPM %12.8413.77 -16.6116.28 - PBDT13.9914.15 -1 74.3467.28 10 PBT11.3611.67 -3 64.1660.63 6 NP9.828.46 16 46.5044.75 4
