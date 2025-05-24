Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Apollo Micro Systems' consolidated net profit rose 8% to Rs 13.96 crore while net sales increased 19% to Rs 161.77 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Sequentially, the company's net profit dropped 23% while net sales rose 9% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 22 crore in Q4 FY25, up 21% year-on-year, but down 16% QoQ. EBITDA (ex Other Income) for Q4 stood at Rs 35.99 crore, up 25% YoY, but down 5% QoQ. The EBITDA margin came in at 22%, lower than the 26% in Q3 FY25, but higher than 21% in Q4 FY24.

 

For the full year, net profit surged 81% to Rs 56.36 crore while net sales increased 51% to Rs 562.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT soared 87.23% year-on-year to Rs 82.55 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA (ex Other Income) rose 54% to Rs 129.21 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA margin stood almost unchanged at 23% in FY25.

The company's consolidated net cash inflow from operating activities stood at Rs 11.27 crore as on 31 March 2025, as against net cash outflow Rs 78.49 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Baddam Karunakar Reddy, managing director, Apollo Micro Systems, said: "Looking ahead, we expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 45% to 50% over the next two years, driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition. This growth is underpinned by a healthy order book and multiple products entering the production phase. Operating margins are projected to improve in the first half of FY26 due to favorable operating leverage and product mix. However, ongoing and planned capital investments are expected to moderate margin expansion in the latter half of FY26 and into FY27.

Also Read

Breaking news template

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Bawana factory; 17 tenders rushed, no casualties

Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent representative at UN

Pak violated IWT spirit by inflicting 3 wars, terror attacks: India to UN

Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh CM, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

Jagan slams Andhra Pradesh police over custodial torture of leader's son

Flight

Viral manga revives quake fears, Japan tourism hit ahead of summer peak

Odisha govt claims to have achieved its zero-casualty goal after Cyclone Dana hit the state's coast last week

Red alert in Goa: IMD warns of heavy rain, swimming in rivers banned

Recent geopolitical developments, particularly the India-Pakistan conflict, have further accelerated demand for indigenous defence solutions. Several of our systems were successfully tested and demonstrated during this period, generating significant interest and engagement across the defence value chain."

Apollo Micro Systems is an electronic, electromechanical and engineering design, manufacturing and supplies company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 26.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 26.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 23.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 23.44% in the March 2025 quarter

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 30.39% in the March 2025 quarter

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 30.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon