Futuristic Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore
Futuristic Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 0.060.07 -14 OPM %-100.00-50.00 --233.33-42.86 - PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 -0.09-0.03 -200 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 -0.09-0.03 -200 NP00 0 -0.07-0.02 -250
First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

