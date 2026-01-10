G G Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.35% to Rs 28.35 crore

Net profit of G G Engineering reported to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.35% to Rs 28.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.3533.8912.63-6.934.84-1.074.73-1.214.04-1.37

