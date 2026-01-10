Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 5472.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 716.74 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 5472.73% to Rs 30.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 716.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 602.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.716.74602.0410.475.6964.2822.2941.871.1630.650.55

