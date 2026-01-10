Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 5472.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 5472.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 716.74 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 5472.73% to Rs 30.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 716.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 602.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales716.74602.04 19 OPM %10.475.69 -PBDT64.2822.29 188 PBT41.871.16 3509 NP30.650.55 5473

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

