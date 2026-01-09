NBCC establishes branch office in Dubai Mainland
NBCC (India) has established a Branch office in Dubai Mainland to carry out the Project Management Services.
The details of the Branch Office are as follows:
Building Name/ No. Iris Bay, Land No. Business Bay, Plot No. 236-0, Land DM No. 346-475, Makani No. 24660 86696 Dubai (UAE)
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 7:04 PM IST