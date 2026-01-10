Niraj Cement Structurals bags Rs 47-cr railway infra contract from Western Railways

Niraj Cement Structurals said that it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 46.52 crore from Western Railways for railway infrastructure works linked to the quadrupling of the Gandhidham-Adipur section.

The project includes a Y-connection at Adipur to enable direct rail access to Mundra Port and Bhuj. The scope of work covers earthworks for formation, construction of major and minor bridges, PSC slab bridges, RCC box bridges, RUB/LHS in lieu of level crossings, station buildings and platforms, protection works such as stone pitching, toe walls, retaining walls and side drains, as well as track laying and linking, supply of ballast and other associated permanent way works.

The contract also involves the construction of a high-level passenger platform at Gopalpur across a stretch of around 10 km and is to be completed within 18 months. The company said the order does not involve any promoter or related-party interest.

As of 10 January 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 215.56 crore on the BSE. Niraj Cement Structurals is engaged in infrastructural services.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 124.7% to Rs 8.81 crore, supported by a 24.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 171.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

Shares of Niraj Cement Structurals tanked 4.60% to close at Rs 36.11 on the BSE on 9 January 2026.

