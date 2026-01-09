Friday, January 09, 2026 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITC Hotels develop and operation premium 5 Star hotel at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka

ITC Hotels develop and operation premium 5 Star hotel at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

ITC Hotels has announced the allotment of land by India International Convention and Exhibition Centre, located at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi.

The said land which has been allotted on a long-term lease basis, is intended for the development and operation of a distinguished premium 5 Star hotel, complemented by contemporary banqueting facilities and signature cuisine offerings. Renowned for setting benchmarks in gastronomy, ITCHL's celebrated culinary brands consistently feature on the 'must dine' lists of discerning connoisseurs. The introduction of ITC Hotels popular cuisine concepts at the new hotel will create a compelling epicurean destination, seamlessly blending premium hospitality with unforgettable dining indulgences. The hotel is poised to play a pivotal role in further enhancing Yashobhoomi's stature as an international destination for conventions, conferences, exhibitions and marquee events.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels Limited said, Yashobhoomi is a gamechanger for the MICE industry. It has already hosted a large number of trade shows and big conventions. ITCHL shall leave no stone unturned to create one of the finest hospitality offerings through the proposed hotel that will showcase our culinary and service excellence to global guests

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

