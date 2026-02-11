Sam Industries standalone net profit declines 70.21% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 70.19% to Rs 3.54 croreNet profit of Sam Industries declined 70.21% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 70.19% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.542.08 70 OPM %27.1212.02 -PBDT0.980.18 444 PBT0.47-0.28 LP NP0.421.41 -70
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST