Panth Infinity standalone net profit rises 11.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.76% to Rs 12.12 crore

Net profit of Panth Infinity rose 11.71% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.76% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.1213.1410.2311.421.241.501.241.501.241.11

