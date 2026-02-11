Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Panth Infinity standalone net profit rises 11.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Panth Infinity standalone net profit rises 11.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 7.76% to Rs 12.12 crore

Net profit of Panth Infinity rose 11.71% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.76% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.1213.14 -8 OPM %10.2311.42 -PBDT1.241.50 -17 PBT1.241.50 -17 NP1.241.11 12

Feb 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

