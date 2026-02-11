Goenka Business & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.67 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 744.39% to Rs 81.99 crore

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 744.39% to Rs 81.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.81.999.7111.2027.503.44-0.933.44-0.942.67-0.72

