G K Consultants standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of G K Consultants rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.57% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.07% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.210.23 -9 0.600.91 -34 OPM %23.8126.09 -6.6720.88 - PBDT0.050.06 -17 0.040.19 -79 PBT0.050.06 -17 0.040.19 -79 NP0.040.01 300 0.030.14 -79
