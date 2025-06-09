Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 109.62% to Rs 274.35 croreNet profit of Last Mile Enterprises rose 31.72% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 109.62% to Rs 274.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 535.39% to Rs 15.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 193.97% to Rs 385.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales274.35130.88 110 385.16131.02 194 OPM %-0.69-0.99 -1.99-1.85 - PBDT6.874.97 38 23.853.84 521 PBT6.524.70 39 23.053.41 576 NP4.903.72 32 15.442.43 535
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content