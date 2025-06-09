Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.52% to Rs 11.40 croreNet profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 35.29% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.52% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.94% to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 41.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.4011.12 3 41.7836.70 14 OPM %30.7031.29 -26.8827.85 - PBDT2.962.77 7 8.657.37 17 PBT1.261.28 -2 2.151.66 30 NP0.920.68 35 1.521.11 37
