Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit rises 56.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.62% to Rs 293.35 croreNet profit of Nuvama Clearing Services rose 56.23% to Rs 148.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.62% to Rs 293.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 193.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 101.16% to Rs 506.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.16% to Rs 1011.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales293.35193.48 52 1011.49546.28 85 OPM %67.2865.28 -67.5985.93 - PBDT197.37126.30 56 683.71341.23 100 PBT197.37126.30 56 683.71335.47 104 NP148.0494.76 56 506.28251.68 101
