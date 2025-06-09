Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 44.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 45.64 croreNet profit of Hardwyn India declined 44.14% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.67% to Rs 11.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 184.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.6444.15 3 184.60152.85 21 OPM %6.5313.52 -9.7710.78 - PBDT3.085.82 -47 17.6115.81 11 PBT2.634.88 -46 15.8514.60 9 NP1.863.33 -44 11.2310.24 10
